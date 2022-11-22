Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S. The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
NASDAQ
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific's (UNP) Dividends a Savior, Cost Woes Sting
Union Pacific’s UNP efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks attest to its financial strength. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are hurting its bottom line. Currently, UNP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Let’s delve deeper. Union Pacific hiked dividend twice...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Bet on Electronic Manufacturing Services
It’s no secret that we are becoming an increasingly digitized species. Nor is it any secret that the average household uses about double the number of electronic devices that were used in our parents’ generation. If anything, this trend is accelerating, however strange that sounds – we’re already drowning in them!
NASDAQ
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
NASDAQ
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 11/27/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ
Novocure Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Many companies like to claim that they have revolutionary, game-changing products. Few live up to the hype. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) could be an exception. Its tumor-treating fields (TTFields) therapy uses electrical signals to disrupt the division of tumor cells. But just because a company has a potentially game-changing product doesn't...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
NASDAQ
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
NASDAQ
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently churns out an impressive number of innovative technology firms. Many nickname the country “Startup Nation” for its pioneering spirit and its hosting of research centers for the world’s top blue chips. However, economic realities force a rethink in Israeli tech stocks toward fiscally stable enterprises. Therefore, the companies Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) present much intrigue.
NASDAQ
Millennials-Friendly ETF Approaches to Follow
Millennials — people born between 1980 and 2000 — are being closely followed by the investing world. After all, this cohort seems to be a key growth driver of the U.S. economy, outpacing baby boomers in 2015 and reflecting over a quarter of the nation’s population. According...
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
Comments / 0