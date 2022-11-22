ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
Business Insider

TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
ABCNY

Amazon plans to lay off thousands of workers: report

According to the report, job cuts could start as early as this week. Amazon is planning to lay off some 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. The job cuts could start as early as...
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 22, 2022: Rates Edge Back

A variety of important mortgage rates declined over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
CNBC

Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
u.today

Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail

TheStreet

T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal

The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.

