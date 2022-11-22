Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy For 2023?
Over the past 10 months, several high-profile stock splits helped animate an already lively stock market. One of them was that of the medical device expert DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), which completed a 4-for-1 stock split in June. Of course, stock splits don't fundamentally change the prospects of the company, and...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band
MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
NASDAQ
5 Reasons to Add BOK Financial (BOKF) to Your Portfolio Now
It seems wise to buy BOK Financial Corporation BOKF stock now, given its strong fundamentals and efforts to diversify the loan portfolio. The favorable higher interest rate environment will act as a tailwind. The company’s steady capital-deployment activities are backed by a solid balance-sheet position. The company has been...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2022: RELL,DM,RMBL
Technology stocks were declining Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9%. In company news, Richardson Electronics (RELL) gained 8.4% after the customized display company late Wednesday said it will start carrying radio frequency gallium nitride components from Gallium Semiconductor through a new distribution agreement with the chipmaker. Financial terms were not disclosed.
NASDAQ
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Why Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boston Scientific (BSX). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boston Scientific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
NASDAQ
Why Is KBR (KBR) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 12.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Artivion (AORT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Artivion (AORT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Why Is BioMarin (BMRN) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioMarin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
CME (CME) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CME Group (CME). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CME due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
