Read full article on original website
Related
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
KESQ
Look of the Week: Kendall Jenner swaps trousers for tights
Kendall Jenner’s latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism, with one notable element missing: trousers. The model was this week spotted in Los Angeles leaving a photoshoot in nothing but a pair of heeled slingbacks, black Calzedonia tights and a classic navy knit crewneck. The entire look — including the exposed underwear detail — was fresh off Bottega Veneta’s Spring-Summer 2023 runway, and was completed with one of the label’s $4,200 brass-handle Sardine Bags and an armful of yellow sunflowers.
Comments / 0