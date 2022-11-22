Read full article on original website
WWU students receive racist emails encouraging violence against Black students
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials at Western Washington University in Bellingham are trying to track down who’s responsible for sending racist emails on Saturday encouraging violence against Black students. The message was sent to students in three courses. The emails are the latest in a series of recent incidents...
whatcom-news.com
Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
Hundreds of wild birds dead in Whatcom. What’s happening?
Whatcom County Health Department issues warning, offers advice.
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Crime scene investigators from Bellingham are assisting with case.
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
Man arrested in knifepoint robbery in Bellingham
(Both victims) had items taken from them at knifepoint according to police.
