ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy