Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Sporting News
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads all NFL players in Pro Bowl votes
MINNEAPOLIS -- It doesn't take an elite football mind to recognize Justin Jefferson is among the NFL's biggest stars.That's proven true as Pro Bowl voting has gotten underway. One week in, the Vikings' star wide receiver has more votes than any other player.Jefferson leads the pack with 72,403 votes, nearly 3,000 more than second-place player Patrick Mahomes (69,679). Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill round out the top five.Jefferson, just 23, has quickly become one of the faces of the league because of his stellar on-field play and off-field charisma. He's currently second in the league in receiving yards with 1,093, behind only Hill's 1,148. He's already set several franchise and league receiving records less than three seasons into his career.This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football." You can vote for Jefferson and your other favorite players by clicking here.
Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful
If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Cowboys BREAKING: Takk McKinley Roster Move for Giants Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Cowboys and Giants celebrate Thanksgiving together on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Patriots
The defense showed up when it mattered most.
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Yardbarker
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Yardbarker
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? Giants Think Thanksgiving Win at Cowboys is Key
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
Tony Romo Apologizes to Lions Fans for Jim Nantz Jinxing Kicker
CBS’s Nantz committed an announcer faux pas on Thanksgiving, and Romo provided a mea culpa to Detroit supporters.
