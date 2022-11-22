ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyNorthwest.com

False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound

A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Multiple false reports of school shootings called in across western Washington Tuesday

WASHINGTON, USA — Students across western Washington faced another startling reality as false calls of school shootings came in from Bellingham to Tacoma on Tuesday. “When you have so many false incidents where there’s not a gun present, you’re still scared because you know that’s a possibility that you have to worry about and it shouldn’t be,” said Franklin High School Sophomore Safiya Warsame.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

