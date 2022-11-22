Read full article on original website
Man arrested in knifepoint robbery in Bellingham
(Both victims) had items taken from them at knifepoint according to police.
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Crime scene investigators from Bellingham are assisting with case.
Whatcom man sent to prison for his role in April 2020 stabbing death
The man was with Kali Marie McConnell when she stabbed her 57-year-old father to death after an argument, court records show.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
Multiple false reports of school shootings called in across western Washington Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — Students across western Washington faced another startling reality as false calls of school shootings came in from Bellingham to Tacoma on Tuesday. “When you have so many false incidents where there’s not a gun present, you’re still scared because you know that’s a possibility that you have to worry about and it shouldn’t be,” said Franklin High School Sophomore Safiya Warsame.
Students walk out of Sehome High School to protest gun violence
Sehome High School was among the Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce, Thurston, Clark and Snohomish counties schools that were targets of the false active shooter threats Tuesday.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
Four family hikes for the holidays in Bellingham
Here are some places to stretch your legs and burn off some holiday meal calories.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 23, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59/g on Nov. 21, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
When the snow flies in Bellingham, this is how the airport will be ready
This will help keep airports operating this winter and get passengers and cargo to their work, families and vacations safely.
whatcom-news.com
Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
Hundreds of wild birds dead in Whatcom. What’s happening?
Whatcom County Health Department issues warning, offers advice.
KGMI
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
whatcom-news.com
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
