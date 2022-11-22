Read full article on original website
Arkansas Now Leads Nation in Gut-Wrenching Stat + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. — As much as Sam Pittman has revitalized the program after the worst stretch in its history, heartbreak has also become an even more familiar feeling for Arkansas football since he took over. With a 2-point loss Friday afternoon — a 29-27 defeat at the hands of...
Barry Odom criticized for Arkansas' defensive struggles in first half vs. Mizzou
Barry Odom’s defense struggled against Mizzou’s offense in the first half of the Battle Line Rivalry. Arkansas leads Mizzou at halftime 21-20. However, Missouri’s 20 first-half points are more than it has averaged in 7 SEC games this season. In fact, the 20 points is more than the Tigers scored in 4 SEC games this year.
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas
The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
On Thanksgiving Hog Fans Have Kamani Johnson for Which to be Thankful
Senior showed rest of team what an Eric Musselman team looks like
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021. According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Rogers to spend $10 million on park renovation
The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
