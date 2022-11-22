ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

delawarevalleynews.com

Person Shot At Bensalem Trailer Park

ALEX LLOYD GROSS PHOTO DELAWARE VALLEY NEWS.COM The crime scene at the trailer park. Bensalem Police have established at least two crime scenes in the township. It was about 4:40PM when police and EMS raced to the Top Of the Ridge Trailer Park off of Gibson Road. There was a report of a shooting. Police established a crime scene in the area of B section of the park.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute

Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Advise Residents of Suspicious Activity

Lower Saucon Township Police Tuesday shared information about a suspicious incident that took place in a residential neighborhood over the weekend, and said the activity may not be an isolated incident. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said they responded to a home in the 1600 block...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
jerseyshoreonline.com

One Dead In Head-On Vehicle Crash

BERKELEY – An 81-year-old man died from injuries in a fatal head-on crash that happened Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash took place around 2:41 p.m. on November 22 in the area of 854 Pinewald Keswick Road. A 61-year-old woman from Whiting was driving a 2019 Honda HRV when she left the east bound lane and struck a 2010 Honda Fit head-on.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

