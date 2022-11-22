ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KDVR.com

LGBTQ-owned businesses face greater challenges

One takeaway for businesses after the brutal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has been the ever-present danger posed by someone with a gun. Rogelio Mares reports. One takeaway for businesses after the brutal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has been the ever-present danger posed by someone with a gun. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirate season is here

The holidays are an active time for package thieves.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
K99

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned in WWII

Colorado native John Sekulich just turned 106 years old. Now a close friend is hoping to deliver a birthday gift nearly 80 years overdue: the French Legion of Honor award Sekulich earned for helping liberate that country in World War II. Jeremy Hubbard reports. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Vigil held for teen who fell through ice

A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. Porch pirate season is here. The holidays are an active time for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Breezy Thanksgiving with afternoon sun

Denver's weather will be mostly pleasant this weekend with a weak system on Saturday before another snow chance moves in next week. Here's Chris Tomer's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
csbj.com

Opinion: Pueblo: The renaissance to the south

Not so many years ago, Colorado Springs was the go-to destination for smart, capable people fleeing the chaos and dysfunction of California, New York and the once-mighty industrial cities of the Midwest. We had affordable real estate, amazing weather, easy access to the mountains on uncrowded highways and a booming local economy.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
DENVER, CO

