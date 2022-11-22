ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xy47_0jKVKzV600

(NEXSTAR) – While the White House continues to fight a legal battle to save President Biden’s federal student loan debt relief plan, payments will remain on hold, the administration announced on Tuesday .

“The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders that are preventing the Department from providing debt relief for tens of millions of Americans,” a statement from the Education Department reads .

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Last week, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the issue and reinstate the plan after a federal judge in Texas struck it down .

“I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it,” President Biden said in a statement .

The COVID-era payment pause, which then-President Donald Trump enacted in March 2020, was set to end on January 1, 2023. The freeze not only put payments on hold but prevented interest from accruing on federal student loans.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Biden administration extended the payment pause until 60 days after the pending lawsuit is resolved. If the debt relief plan hasn’t been enacted, and the litigation hasn’t been resolved by June 30, 2023, payments and interest accrual will begin 60 days later on August 29, 2023.

More than 26 million people have applied for student loan forgiveness, which promises to erase $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 or households making less than $250,000 or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients meeting the same income requirements.

Roughly 16 million were approved for relief before the Education Department stopped processing applications after the federal judge’s decision to halt the program. These borrowers began receiving emails from the Education Department over the weekend, confirming they will receive debt relief “when we prevail in court.”

Without Biden’s cancellation plan, the White House has argued, the number of people falling behind on student loans could rise to historic levels. The greatest risk is for about 18 million borrowers who were told their entire loan balance would be canceled. Even if payments restart, those borrowers might think they’re in the clear and ignore the bills, the Education Department has warned.

But at the same time, the White House has warned that extending the payment pause will cost several billion dollars a month in lost revenue. The moratorium has already cost the government more than $100 billion in lost payments and interest, according to the General Accountability Office.

The Biden administration didn’t address the costs in its announcement but instead cast blame on Republicans challenging the plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Greenville woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were called […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Mexican officials say Shanquella Robinson died from ‘direct attack’; arrest warrant obtained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors said Shanquella Robinson’s death was “apparently caused” by one of her friends while the group of seven vacationed in Mexico. Sub-Prosecutor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy