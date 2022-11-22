Read full article on original website
Troy captures Sun Belt West crown; will host conference championship game
JONESBORO, Ark. (WTVY) - In the first season under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Troy Trojans will be playing for a Sun Belt Conference championship. Troy dominated Arkansas State 48-19 and won the Sun Belt West division title. Due to having a better conference record, Troy will host Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hugh Freeze has officially been named the head coach for Auburn football. Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss and Liberty. As head coach at Liberty from 2019-22, Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record. During his tenure at Liberty, he took former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis and developed him into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2021.
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
WTVY channels temporarily off-air
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are currently off-air due to an unexpected failure at our transmitter site related to our transmitter upgrade. Our engineers are working hard to reconnect the signals. We will provide updates as soon as information is provided. Thank you for your patience.
Color The Weather 11-28
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/27
The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet.
Alabama juvenile crime laws inconsistent
Beacon of Hope...
Enterprise Christmas parade moved
The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Beacon of Hope ABA will be hosting several holiday events throughout the Wiregrass for children with special needs. United Way...
1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Beacon of Hope hosts Sensory Santa events
Giving Tuesday is...
Shorter fire chief reminds drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people head home from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a Shorter town official is reminding drivers to obey Alabama’s Move Over law. Interstate 85 in the Shorter area is no stranger to vehicle crashes. While authorities were on the scene of a crash last week, Shorter Fire Chief Barry Prestage said one of the department’s engines was struck by a tractor-trailer.
Chipley man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD
BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a...
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
Hundreds attend holiday pop-up market in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - From pictures with Santa, to shopping and food, Sunday’s holiday event in Enterprise had something for everyone to enjoy. Over 60 vendors gave attendees lots of opportunity to support local businesses, something owners say is especially important this time of year. “Everything I do is...
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
