If there is one thing we can all agree on, it's that we are at our best when we are givingGrandpa used to leave the house early each Thanksgiving morning and head down to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. He'd invite an orphaned military man or two back to the house to join our blundering family for a big turkey feast and an equally raucous cribbage tournament. It's one of the few things I remember about him, along with the smell of his blue Chevy Nova and his contagious laugh. I don't recall what he did for a living or...

1 DAY AGO