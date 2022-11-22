Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills woman says she had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
FARMINGTON HILLS — Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city. "You can see it’s about four feet wide, you can’t step over it safely," said...
Tv20detroit.com
How stocking up on some groceries during Thanksgiving season can save you money
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When you talk about Thanksgiving dinner, you can see people light up at the thought of making their favorite dishes with family. “Ham, thighs. Tater salad. The whole nine yards,” said Willie Brown, Sav More shopper. "All her grandkids, once they find out we have...
Tv20detroit.com
Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
Tv20detroit.com
Has Black Friday lost its popularity?
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after driver headed wrong-way on M-14 crashes into another vehicle
(WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, two people are dead after a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 crashed head-on into a car driving in the westbound lanes. The vehicles collided in the middle lane early Thursday morning. Police say the at-fault driver is a...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Family dispute ends in fatal shooting, wrong way crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality. The crash, police say, stems from a family disagreement. "It was reported that possible shots were fired...
Tv20detroit.com
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
(WXYZ) — As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower. That's because of Lindsey Dryden; she gave her kidney to a stranger. "I was scared; I remember being on the operating table crying,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Clouds early Friday, but it quickly turns into a nice day.
Tonight: Light rain showers end overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Friday: Early clouds, then brighter in the afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53°. Sunday: A rainy day with around a...
Tv20detroit.com
AG Nessel kicks off 2022 holiday consumer protection campaign
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to shop safely as holiday shopping ramps up for the 2022 season. Whether you plan to shop online or in stores this year, Nessel’s annual holiday consumer protection campaign serves to inform shoppers of potential scams and Grinches they may encounter before Christmas.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit. Located at 4161 Cass Ave. near Detroit's Cass Corridor, the store opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday. Walker launched the brand...
Tv20detroit.com
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023
(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
Tv20detroit.com
Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension Providence Hospital, create holiday song
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving already upon us, the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year and Christmas is right around the corner. Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield are donating wrapping paper and tape to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to help bring cheer to others in need.
Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
Dundee boy helps fight hunger, makes sure classmates don't go hungry over holidays
DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fourth grader at Dundee Elementary School is on a mission to make sure none of his classmates go hungry, especially during the holiday break. In 2019, his school nurse discovered many kids weren't getting fed at home and they depended on school meals...
Tv20detroit.com
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
Tv20detroit.com
Teachers leaving their profession at an alarming rate since the COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Our classrooms are right down the hall,” said math teacher Keavin Smith. Inside Detroit’s Brenda Scott Academy, there are two educators defying the odds. WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “How hard is it to be a teacher in 2022, two/three years out from the...
Tv20detroit.com
The rivalry continues: Michigan, Ohio governors place wagers day before The Game
LANSING, Mich. — The rivalry continues!. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. MikeDeWine have locked in their wagers as University of Michigan (U of M) and Ohio State University (OSU) face off in “The Game” on Saturday. "In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s...
Comments / 0