Tv20detroit.com

Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Has Black Friday lost its popularity?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

AG Nessel kicks off 2022 holiday consumer protection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to shop safely as holiday shopping ramps up for the 2022 season. Whether you plan to shop online or in stores this year, Nessel’s annual holiday consumer protection campaign serves to inform shoppers of potential scams and Grinches they may encounter before Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023

(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
DETROIT, MI

