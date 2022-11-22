Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
411mania.com
Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter
Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
WWE Superstars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Announce Upcoming Reality Series
The WWE’s own Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced that they have a reality TV show coming soon. The eight-episode series will be hosted exclusively on Hulu. The power couple appeared on NBC’s The Today Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to share the exciting news. “So this is exclusive here on The Today Show,” Ford said. “We’re announcing it, it’s actually happening.” The RAW Women’s Champion added “It is, it’s happening on Hulu. It’ll be an eight-episode series reality show. Uh, [I’m] nervous, excited.” The hosts added, “Yeah, you’re putting yourselves out there because it changes things once you...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence
He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,008 tickets, and there are 1,162 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs....
Boxing Insider
Shakur Stevenson Tears Into Isaac Cruz And William Zepeda During Blistering Live Stream
“I feel like we’re fighters at the end of the day,” Shakur Stevenson announced on a social media live stream. Clearly agitated by the fact he’s not getting high level opposition, the 19-0 fighter called out some of the bigger names out there, such as Isaac Cruz and William Zepeda. “Sugar Ray Leonard and all of them dudes was 25, 24 fighting each other,” Stevenson said. “If I’m willing to make these fights happen and these dude’s not, y’all right to call them ducks.” Stevenson then differentiated himself from those he’s critical of. “I’m not ducking no smoke,” he said. “I’m not saying no to no fights.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
Yardbarker
William Regal segment announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
William Regal is slated to explain his actions on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The promotion confirmed that fans would hear from him on the broadcast. At AEW Full Gear this past Saturday night, Regal turned on Jon Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, who used them to strike Moxley and pin him to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will return to WWE NXT next Tuesday for another Deadline announcement. Michael previously announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, to take place at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. You can click here for the full details and rules on the matches.
