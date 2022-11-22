ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month. A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd. Attendees can see the lights turned on,...
LELAND, NC
WECT

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening. The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday

Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Minor coastal flooding expected along beaches, downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Minor street flooding has been reported in parts of the Cape Fear the last two days. According to the National Weather Service, similar flooding is expected through Sunday. The flooding has taken place mainly along coastal zones, but downtown Wilmington has also seen flooded roadways...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush. “It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Holden Beach hosting tree lighting, Sandy Paws Dog Parade

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach is offering two events to get residents in the Christmas spirit. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say this year’s festivities will include a live band, games and a chance to visit with...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
TABOR CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy