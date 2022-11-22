Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month. A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd. Attendees can see the lights turned on,...
Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in NC leads to death of woman
An investigation has started after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday.
WITN
Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property. Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged. In...
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible. That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening. The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Minor coastal flooding expected along beaches, downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Minor street flooding has been reported in parts of the Cape Fear the last two days. According to the National Weather Service, similar flooding is expected through Sunday. The flooding has taken place mainly along coastal zones, but downtown Wilmington has also seen flooded roadways...
WECT
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush. “It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holden Beach hosting tree lighting, Sandy Paws Dog Parade
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach is offering two events to get residents in the Christmas spirit. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say this year’s festivities will include a live band, games and a chance to visit with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Letters to Santa’ event being held Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people are looking to get into the Christmas spirit. Ocean Isle Beach is offering a ‘Letters to Santa’ event Saturday at Town Center Park from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. The Holiday event will feature...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
WECT
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
