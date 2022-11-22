Read full article on original website
Top 10 Offensive Player of the Year favorites and their odds
NFL postseason awards often favor QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but could Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson take OPOY this season?
CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return
While the Michigan Wolverines were pretty happy to have running back Blake Corum in the lineup on Saturday against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, his early appearance didn’t inspire a lot of confidence that he’ll be effective. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late in the second Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan's Blake Corum plays vs. Ohio State with knee injury
Michigan RB Blake Corum is playing vs. Ohio State as an air of ambiguity hangs over his potential effectiveness because of a knee injury.
