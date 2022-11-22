While the Michigan Wolverines were pretty happy to have running back Blake Corum in the lineup on Saturday against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, his early appearance didn’t inspire a lot of confidence that he’ll be effective. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late in the second Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 36 MINUTES AGO