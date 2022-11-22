It's been really quiet here lately. Not just her, but every Fstoppers group I follow. Maybe it's me. This composite of two images was, thankfully, shot on a tripod. It had to be since those are much younger versions of me in 1974. For once, I can tell which camera I used. Since I'm holding my Leica, it had to have been my Canon Ftb. Probably 24mm and Tri-X.

2 DAYS AGO