Austrian couple find forever home in Bay City through internet search
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple from Austria say they are now living the American dream -- right here in mid-Michigan. And they say the internet is what got them here to Bay City. A simple google search lead Rodica and Wolfgang Schliefer to Bay City in their dream...
Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland in Flint a success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint was transformed into a Winter Wonderland to support small businesses Saturday. The event was a collaboration between Metro Community Development, Flint Downtown Development Authority, the City of Flint and the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “With so much foot traffic that happens on small...
Flint apartment fire leaves a dozen out of their homes this holiday weekend
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A dozen people in Flint are forced out of their homes this holiday weekend after a fire tore through the Forest Park Manor Apartments yesterday morning. The people who live there said it was a close call and some are still figuring out their next steps. But thanks to their neighbors and the firefighters, they're still alive to ask those questions.
Early morning fire destroys vacant house in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant house on Flint's north side. The property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank was destroyed, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further. Firefighters say the call came in at around 6:45 a.m....
Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight
Michigan State University received a $100,000 fine from the Big Ten Conference while the University of Michigan got a reprimand for failing to protect players. Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight. On Monday, the conference gave Michigan State University the worst fine in Big Ten history...
Police: Licensed gun owners stop home invasion in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman and her two children are safe after two witnesses sprang into action when they saw an allegedly intoxicated man break into a house in St. Charles. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of the 32-year-old man from St. Charles...
Gleason sentenced to one year probation, plus $100 fine
HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge sentenced Gleason on Monday for performing a marriage ceremony outside his jurisdiction in 2019. Originally, he also faced charges for pressuring other county employees to legitimize the ceremony. But those were dismissed as part of a plea deal. It was quiet in the courtroom...
Michigan beats Ohio State in Columbus for the first time in 22 years
COLUMBUS, OH. (WJRT) - Michigan dominated Ohio State in the second-half on Saturday. The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 to seal the 48-23 victory, the largest victory since 1993. It was also Michigan's first time winning at Ohio Stadium since 2000, and for the second straight year the Wolverines have...
