FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A dozen people in Flint are forced out of their homes this holiday weekend after a fire tore through the Forest Park Manor Apartments yesterday morning. The people who live there said it was a close call and some are still figuring out their next steps. But thanks to their neighbors and the firefighters, they're still alive to ask those questions.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO