1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona
A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
kxoradio.com
Stolen Van Recovered
A woman was arrested and a stolen van was recovered Wednesday evening. El Centro Police were alerted to a Dodge Grand Caravan that had been reported stolen. An Automated License Plate Reader indicated the van was westbound on Main at Imperial Avenue at about 6:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police stopped the van at Holt and La Brucherie and detained the 42-year-old woman driving the stolen vehicle. She was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Property. The van was turn over to the registered owner.
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DUI involved crash results in one fatality
Two vehicles collided head on, resulting in one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The post DUI involved crash results in one fatality appeared first on KYMA.
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma
YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Yuma City. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
kxoradio.com
Salinas Man Dies in Yuma Accident
A traffic accident Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Salinas, California man. The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Mustang was southbound on Avenue 42E when it went out of control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. The driver, Jose Echevaria Cordova, 25, of Salinas, California died at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with critical injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
26-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Imperial County (Imperial County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Imperial County. Authorities confirmed that a 26-year-old man died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County
One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
Missing Indio teen located safely
Update: The missing teen has been safely located and has been reunited with his family, police announced. Original Report: The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. The post Missing Indio teen located safely appeared first on KESQ.
Coast News
Sheriff’s Department seeks help locating missing San Marcos teen
SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenager from San Marcos. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20. She was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.
