A woman was arrested and a stolen van was recovered Wednesday evening. El Centro Police were alerted to a Dodge Grand Caravan that had been reported stolen. An Automated License Plate Reader indicated the van was westbound on Main at Imperial Avenue at about 6:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police stopped the van at Holt and La Brucherie and detained the 42-year-old woman driving the stolen vehicle. She was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Property. The van was turn over to the registered owner.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO