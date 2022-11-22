The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have crashed The Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As seen below, WWE released video that shows Ripley and Dominik arriving uninvited to Rey Mysterio’s home. Rey’s wife Angie answered the door and she was not happy to see her son and his guest, and their camera crew. Dominik announced that he was there to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to introduce his “mami” to the family. Angie closed the door, but then Rey opened it back up after putting his mask on.

