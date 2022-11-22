Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
Joe Hendry On His Relationship With Tommy Dreamer, How The ECW Legend Has Taken Him Under His Wing
IMPACT star and current Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently joined The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer and how the ECW legend has taken him under his wing during this stint with the promotion. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Rohit Raju Details How Hard He Worked To Build Up His Name On The Indies and In IMPACT
Former IMPACT star, one-time X-Division champion, and current free agent Rohit Raju recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how hard he worked to build up the Rohit Raju name after initially competing in the industry as Hakim Zane. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Rohit Raju Gives His Thoughts On Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, and Rocky Romero
During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp former IMPACT star and current free agent Rohit Raju spoke about some of his favorite competitors in his former company, which inlucdes Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, former X-Division champion Ace Austin, and NJPW superstar Rocky Romero. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
The Judgment Day Members Crash Mysterio Family Thanksgiving Dinner
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have crashed The Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As seen below, WWE released video that shows Ripley and Dominik arriving uninvited to Rey Mysterio’s home. Rey’s wife Angie answered the door and she was not happy to see her son and his guest, and their camera crew. Dominik announced that he was there to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to introduce his “mami” to the family. Angie closed the door, but then Rey opened it back up after putting his mask on.
Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings
AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
Matt Sydal Says Tony Khan Was Very Supportive When He Got Injured, Feels Like He Is At His Best Right Now
AEW star Matt Sydal recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co’s Steve Fall about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how AEW President Tony Khan reacted when he told him he was injured, and the relief he felt knowing that he wouldn’t need surgery and that Khan supported him through the entire scare. Highlights from the interview are below.
Rhea Ripley Talks Recent Lack of WWE TV Matches, How She Feels About Her Current Career Status
WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is excited about the future after recovering from recent “brain and teeth” injuries. It was revealed back in the summer how Ripley suffered the injuries during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan. Since returning to the ring in mid-October, Ripley has only worked two TV matches – a win over Roxanne Perez on the October 18 WWE NXT show, and this week’s RAW main event win over Asuka to earn the Women’s War Games numbers advantage for her team. She’s also worked a half-dozen non-televised live event matches since being cleared.
Chris Jericho Shares Wild Story Of A Time Displacement Experience He Had
AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Howie Mandel on his Howie Does Stuff program, where The Ocho shared a story of at the time he once experienced time displacement, a theory that feeds into Jericho’s beliefs of the supernatural. Check out the full story in the highlights below.
Kenny Omega Asked About AEW All Out Fight, Says This Is Not About The Elite vs. CM Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and commented on the post-All Out locker room fight, which led to the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, along with CM Punk, and the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was asked for his insight on what happened that night.
Saraya Says She Wants To Get Her Brother Zak On AEW Dark: “He Just Did New Japan, People Loved Him”
AEW superstar Saraya was the latest guest on the Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former multi-time women’s champion stating that she hopes she can get some of her family, specifically her brother Zak, onto AEW Dark. That and more from her interview can be found in the highlights below.
FTR Title Match and More Announced for the Black Friday Edition of AEW Rampage
Several matches have been announced for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which will have a special start time of 4pm ET. Rampage will see IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Top Flight. The title match was...
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, Explains Why He Only Called Half The Show
On the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the promotion’s recent Full Gear pay-per-view, later explaining why he only called the first six matches instead of the entire program. Highlights from JR’s podcast can be found below.
ROH World Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle 2022
Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped...
KAIRI Breaks Down Differences Between Wrestling For WWE and Wrestling In Japan
STARDOM superstar and current IWGP women’s champion KAIRI recently spoke with Yuzuki Aikawa for a tell-all interview about her career, which included KAIRI breaking down the key differences between wrestling for WWE and wrestling for Japan. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces KENTA’s Return For The New Year Event
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced on Twitter that former one-time GHC Heavyweight champion and current NJPW superstar KENTA will be making his return to the promotion at their January 1st New Year Event, where he will be teaming with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC tag team championship.
Conor McGregor Claims To Not Know Who MJF Is, MJF Responds By Calling McGregor A “Roided Leprechaun”
AEW world champion MJF recently got into a back-and-forth with lightweight UFC star Paddy Pimblett, who the Salt of the Earth referred to as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor” before teasing an appearance at UFC 282, which is when Paddy’s next professional bout will take place. McGregor...
Kenny Omega Thanks KENTA After Using The GTS On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw The Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC) defeat the Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) in the second match of the best-of-seven series for the AEW trios championship. The show took place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and the Elite were not shy of leaning in to all references to CM Punk, who has been off of programming following his actions at the ALL OUT media scrum and the ensuing melee that took place afterwards.
