ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen sentenced in mall killing

An Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a double-shooting that left one person dead and one wounded at Omaha's Westroads Mall. 17-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of second degree murder in the April, 2021 shootings. At the time it...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Make Second Arrested In January Shooting

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police make another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Marquez Haley is accused of firing a gun at someone at a gas station near 96th and Ida back in January. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Johnson was hurt in the shooting but survived. Haley was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and gun charges.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Wednesday evening, according to a press release from OPD. At a little before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, Victor Paiz-Tercero, 34, was traveling west at the intersection of S24th and Oak streets. While...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha teen sentenced to decades in prison in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall

OMAHA — Makhi Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall, sending other shoppers fleeing. Woolridge-Jones, now 17, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison. Monday, Douglas County District Judge James Masteller sentenced Woolridge-Jones to...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy