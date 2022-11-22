Read full article on original website
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen sentenced in mall killing
An Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a double-shooting that left one person dead and one wounded at Omaha's Westroads Mall. 17-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of second degree murder in the April, 2021 shootings. At the time it...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass
Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail
Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Second Arrested In January Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police make another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Marquez Haley is accused of firing a gun at someone at a gas station near 96th and Ida back in January. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Johnson was hurt in the shooting but survived. Haley was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and gun charges.
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Wednesday evening, according to a press release from OPD. At a little before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, Victor Paiz-Tercero, 34, was traveling west at the intersection of S24th and Oak streets. While...
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen sentenced to decades in prison in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — Makhi Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall, sending other shoppers fleeing. Woolridge-Jones, now 17, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison. Monday, Douglas County District Judge James Masteller sentenced Woolridge-Jones to...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
