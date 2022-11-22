Read full article on original website
Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
wtvy.com
One killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man. According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission swears in re-elected commissioners, elects chairmen, terminates attorney’s contract
The Lowndes County Commission held its first meeting after elections on Nov. 16, swearing in re-elected commissioners Robert Harris for District 2 and Joseph Barganier for District 4. The commission elected officers for the new term. District 1 representative Charlie King, Jr. was re-elected chairman and Dickson Farrior from District...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24
• Trespassing was reported on Jefferson Street. • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229. • A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • Harassment was reported on Third Street. • A white male was arrested on John Street. • A welfare check was conducted on South...
Wetumpka Herald
Eclectic church damaged by car
There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
WSFA
Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Davis, who was not using a...
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at about 7:30PM Wednesday. That’s where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have...
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
lowndessignal.com
Caswell McCurdy still “doing his part” in Lowndesboro at 92
Lowndesboro native Caswell McCurdy is a town fixture to many in the community. The 92-year-old lives beside the two-story home on Broad Street where he grew up and continues serving his community and raising crops with his sons, Cas and Garrett, on the land his father and grandfather farmed. “Mr....
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say at around 10:30PM on Tuesday, 61-year-old Carlos Medrano of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, south of the bypass. Investigators have released no other information. If you...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
