Rams shockingly waive Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Well, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be shaking things up. The team announced on Tuesday that Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins were both waived from the 53-man roster.

That comes as a huge surprise considering both players have been starters this season. Henderson played just four snaps on Sunday and carried it twice, with Sean McVay claiming a pre-game knee tweak caused his role to be limited.

Hollins has started five games this season and played all 10, but he has just one sack and hasn’t produced nearly enough as an edge rusher.

Henderson has started seven of the Rams’ 10 games this season, rushing for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 attempts. He’s averaging almost a full yard more per carry than Cam Akers, coming in at 4.0 yards per attempt compared to 3.1 for Akers.

The Rams originally drafted Henderson in the third round back in 2019 and he’s started a total of 28 games over the course of his four seasons. He was set to be a free agent after this year.

Henderson’s release is especially surprising considering the team tried to trade Cam Akers before the deadline, only to keep him on the roster up to this point. With Henderson gone, that leaves Akers and Kyren Williams as the only running backs on the 53-man roster.

