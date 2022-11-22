ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set

In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
itrwrestling.com

Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”

They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Fightful

Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
stillrealtous.com

Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...

Comments / 0

Community Policy