Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP), the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Tatiana Daniel also admitted to selling fake COVID-19 test results, both negative and positive.

From March 2020 to September 2021, Daniel falsely claimed to be a healthcare worker in order to secure hotel rooms for herself and others through a New York program that provided free hotel stays for healthcare workers and those exposed to COVID-19.

She advertised the sale of the rooms over Facebook and negotiated prices through the platform.

She also ran a forgery mill that sold fake COVID-19 test results in July and August of 2021.

On top of her other scams, she secured unemployment benefits and COVID-19 relief loans despite being ineligible.

“As she admitted today, Tatiana Daniel repeatedly took advantage of resources offered to aid people and businesses in crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Daniel’s misconduct included selling fabricated COVID-19 test results, which likely put members of the public at risk of contracting the deadly virus from one of Daniel’s customers. Daniel now faces possible prison time for her illegal and dangerous actions.”

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for which she faces up to five years in prison.

She also agreed to forfeit $109,655 and to pay $401,206 in restitution.