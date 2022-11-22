Joe Biden’s debt cancellation plan remains blocked in court with good reasons. Biden’s pause on payments is actually creating more debt for those who have loans since the loans still accrue interest. When the payments come due students won't be able to pay and therefore go into default. Biden had no authority to authorize forgiveness of these loans in the first place and after claiming the pandemic over he lost any potential fight to win his argument for the HEROES Act. Now that he has been shut down he wants to claim covid emergency, that's just political theater. The Senate recently voted to end Covid-19 state of emergency with more than a dozen democrats in support, yet Biden hasn't terminated it he only threatened to veto the legislation only to perpetuate the student debt forgiveness.
Remove that Chinese paid spy from the White House! China paid him to destroy America, he's doing a bang up job!
Comments / 3