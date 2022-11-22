Read full article on original website
Anita Vance
3d ago
I really feel the doctor got off too easy if they were convicted one time before for the same thing that they're convicted for now mistreating animals I do believe that they should have gotten a harder sentence I'm sorry those animals did not deserve to be treated in that way that's just horrifying
4
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
Thesiuslaw News
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
oregontoday.net
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
kptv.com
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man joined with a Salem business to create a special trailer designed to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and out of tents. The mobile trailer features eight small sleeping pods, four on the bottom row and four more on top, that...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25
On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kcfmradio.com
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
oregontoday.net
Human Remains off I-5, Marion Co., Nov. 24
On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County judge denies request by vacation rental owner to require a transfer of license to new owners
A Lincoln County circuit judge has denied a request by the owner of three vacation rentals in the Bayshore area of Waldport to require the sheriff’s office to issue a rental license to potential new buyers of one of his properties. Judge Amanda Benjamin issued her ruling Wednesday, a...
oregontoday.net
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
KVAL
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
CBS Sports
Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Comments / 3