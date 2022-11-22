Read full article on original website
A family’s lifeline: How one bill can give permanent funding to the Tennessee Deaf Mentor & Parent Advisor program
One family described the program as a "lifeline."
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
WBIR
10About Town: Holiday events kick off in East Tennessee
Mission of Hope's Blue Barrel Drive is underway now. That non-profit collects food and gifts for families in need in rural Appalachia.
WATE
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low
(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
WTVCFOX
"Dangerous loophole:" How purchased guns are tracked and traced, until they aren't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When someone in Tennessee buys more than one gun, the state holds onto the forms for those weapons, but not for long. News Channel 9 looked into how guns in Tennessee are tracked and then destroyed, and where this information goes once it leaves the purchasers hands.
actionnews5.com
State AGs intervene after customers stuck paying for solar panels that don’t work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of eight state attorneys general urging five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, which expanded into Memphis only a few months ago, went bankrupt in October. The coalition sent a...
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee State Senator pleaded guilty on Tuesday to secretly funneling money to benefit his 2016 campaign, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Brian Kelsey, 44, admitted to conspiring to transfer money from multiple sources, including his Tennessee State Senate campaign committee,...
After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program
When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
Tennessee's experiencing 'high' levels of flu. Doctors urge caution at holidays.
This year’s festivities are happening at a time when the state is experiencing “very high” levels of influenza. There are also concerns for COVID-19 and RSV.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
