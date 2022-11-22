ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death

A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low

(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee State Senator pleaded guilty on Tuesday to secretly funneling money to benefit his 2016 campaign, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Brian Kelsey, 44, admitted to conspiring to transfer money from multiple sources, including his Tennessee State Senate campaign committee,...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN

