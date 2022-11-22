Read full article on original website
Concert preview: WMU Choirs presents ‘A Choral Christmas’
Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, Director of Choral Activities at Western Michigan University, and Dr. Jacob Berglin, Assistant Professor of Music Education say that along with messages of peace, this year’s program for ‘A Choral Christmas’ is also filled with joyous music after two years of challenging music-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. The treble choir Anima, lower voice choir Amphion, the Collegiate Singers and University Chorale will perform twice on Saturday, Dec 3 at 4 and 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church.
Art Beat: A feeling for felt
An avid thrift shopper and antique enthusiast with a love of color and folk art, Kim Long had long worked in art centers and museums in exhibit design and education. But she reached a point when she decided to set out on her own to create felt art and illustrations based on her love for folk art. Her creations can be found in many gift shops, including collaborations with Kalamazoo Candle Company, Elemental Press, and the Benzie Design Maker Team. She explains about how her business came to be called Fran & Judy.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego
With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
Brewery Vivant: Turning a funeral chapel into a flourishing pub
In Beer City U.S.A., there are breweries just about everywhere you go. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a brewery with a more unique and unusual location than Brewery Vivant in East Hills.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again
A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
Terri DeBoer: New England Bars
Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Chef Jenna delivering 800 Thanksgiving meals to healthcare workers
A well-known West Michigan chef wants to make sure hundreds of healthcare workers get a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
Bridgman hoping to build 60 new homes in the heart of downtown
BRIDGMAN, MI. (WNDU) - Bridgman is a small city with a population of a little over two-thousand residents. Last night, the Bridgman City Council was presented with a development plan for a 25-acre housing and trail project, that could bring in nearly a hundred new residents. “Housing is really hard...
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Loy Norrix cracks down on student ID responsibilities
Loy Norrix students must have their ID out and visible to get into school each day. Last year when students forgot their ID’s, they were able to get a temporary paper ID printed in the tower for free. This year however, the Norrix administrative team has made the decision to stop the paper ID system altogether, and instead print a new, plastic ID for the student every day they forget their original and charge them $5.
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
