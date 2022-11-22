Winter Holiday Art Market at First Americans Museum Features 50 First American Artists

Read full article on original website
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
405magazine.com
16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 24-27
Need something to do after eating all that turkey? Bring the family along to the family-friendly events happening in OKC this weekend! From festivals to tree lightings, there is something fun for everyone to enjoy as the holiday season begins! While you’re at it, you can start to mark some items and names off of your gift list at the various shopping events.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
blackchronicle.com
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
waurikanewsjournal.com
1 Peter 2:9-10
We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University Esports hires new head coach-coordinator
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University Esports has hired Connor Knudsen, touted as “a leader in the esports and marketing community,” as its new esports head coach and coordinator. OCU Esports is the rapidly growing competitive gaming program for OCU. “We are excited to have Coach Knudsen...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax summary
Oklahoma City’s November sales and use tax report shows combined General Fund collections were above this month last year and the combined monthly projection. The General Fund pays for the City’s day-to-day operations. Sales tax is the General Fund’s largest single source of revenue, and use tax is the second largest.
KOCO
Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving
EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
