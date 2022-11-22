Read full article on original website
Spencer Grammer Gushes Over Working With Dad Kelsey In Holiday Movie: He’s ‘Such A Great Influence’ (Exclusive)
Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for their first true onscreen collaboration in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Spencer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the holiday film, and she said it’s just the “beginning of many other projects down the line” for her and her father.
Jenna Ortega said she and Christina Ricci never compared their portrayals of Wednesday Addams on set of new series
Ortega said in a video for MTV News that her Wednesday and Ricci's Wednesday are "two very different people."
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Book—Here's How to Preorder
The country star is adding author to her resume as she gears up for the release of her very first book!. The “Tin Man'' songstress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, writing, “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!!
Alan Menken on 'Aladdin' turning 30 and the journey of an animated classic
It might be hard to believe, but this holiday weekend marks 30 years since the release of "Aladdin" -- the animated classic that set the stage for multiple sequels, a live-action reimagining released in 2019 and even a Broadway musical. To mark the occasion, eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who nabbed two statuettes for his work on the movie, spoke with CNN about his memories from the making of the prescient classic.
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. The two have garnered over 23.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.31 million subscribers on Snapchat, and 2.8 million fans on Instagram. But that's not what sets them apart from the rest of the...
We Ranked the 25 Best Kevin Costner Movies, From 'Silverado' to 'Field of Dreams'
Before he was a Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner already won two Oscars. Over a career that spans over four decades, working in front of and behind the camera, the Lynwood, Calif., native excelled across numerous genres with no lack of creative ambition, and he's perhaps best-known for enduringly popular works that capture Americana at its finest.
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey Cuddle Up for Poolside Family Holiday Photo
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are sending Thanksgiving greetings from Hawaii. The longtime couple—who share three kids together—posed for a snap with the whole family while enjoying a beautiful day in the Aloha State. "Sending Love from Hawai’i!" Vanessa, 42, captioned her post on Instagram Thursday, along with...
Numbrix 9 - November 26
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
