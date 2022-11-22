It might be hard to believe, but this holiday weekend marks 30 years since the release of "Aladdin" -- the animated classic that set the stage for multiple sequels, a live-action reimagining released in 2019 and even a Broadway musical. To mark the occasion, eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who nabbed two statuettes for his work on the movie, spoke with CNN about his memories from the making of the prescient classic.

