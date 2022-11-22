ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, according to AAA. This would make the Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42% busier than normal. This is also what makes this week the...
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys

Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
