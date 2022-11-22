ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
The Center Square

Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low

(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
WBIR

10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
WKRN

Rain increases tonight, very windy through Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wet weather will likely impact your outdoor plans this evening as rain and storms are on the way. Late tonight into Sunday morning, the wind ramps up and could reach 40 mph at times!. Rain timing. The rain is moving in from a powerful upper-level...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee

Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WBIR

Finding the best Black Friday deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retailers have offered Black Friday deals all month—call it Black November, said UT Professor of Retail Dr. Michelle Childs. Childs said inflation limits the amount of money people want to spend, so stores are trying to capture that money earlier in the season. "People are...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
KAT Adventures

Day After Thanksgiving Hikes! - Tennessee Edition

The food coma is coming!! Just a few days left until we stuff ourselves with family love and tons of delicious food! What better way to spend the day after Thanksgiving than hitting one of Tennessee State Parks for a refreshing hike! Tennessee State Parks are hosting Ranger-led Day After Thanksgiving hikes across the state! You can get a complete list and signup information here: Tennessee State Parks Don't forget to check in for any changes and note that some park hikes are already full so don't delay in signing up! Below are some great suggestions from the list!
