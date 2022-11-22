Read full article on original website
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low
(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
Rain increases tonight, very windy through Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wet weather will likely impact your outdoor plans this evening as rain and storms are on the way. Late tonight into Sunday morning, the wind ramps up and could reach 40 mph at times!. Rain timing. The rain is moving in from a powerful upper-level...
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee
Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Governor & First Lady Lee Thanksgiving message to Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee released a Thanksgiving message Thursday morning for the residents of Tennessee, saying "Happy Thanksgiving, Tennessee! As we celebrate this season of gratitude & count our many blessings, Maria Lee & I pray God’s continued favor over TN & your family."
Finding the best Black Friday deals in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retailers have offered Black Friday deals all month—call it Black November, said UT Professor of Retail Dr. Michelle Childs. Childs said inflation limits the amount of money people want to spend, so stores are trying to capture that money earlier in the season. "People are...
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
THP trooper describes notifying families after traffic deaths
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be safe on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday as the mid-state is on track to have the deadliest year on the roads since the pandemic began.
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes! - Tennessee Edition
The food coma is coming!! Just a few days left until we stuff ourselves with family love and tons of delicious food! What better way to spend the day after Thanksgiving than hitting one of Tennessee State Parks for a refreshing hike! Tennessee State Parks are hosting Ranger-led Day After Thanksgiving hikes across the state! You can get a complete list and signup information here: Tennessee State Parks Don't forget to check in for any changes and note that some park hikes are already full so don't delay in signing up! Below are some great suggestions from the list!
