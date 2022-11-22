Read full article on original website
George Hopkins
George Elbert Hopkins, of Colbert, Okla., went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Colbert on February 11, 1936, the son Joe Elbert Hopkins and Maggie Winnett Hopkins. He lived in the Colbert area his...
Bernadine Reese
Bernadine Helen (Reed) Reese, 87, passed from this world on November 20,2022. She was born July 27th, 1935 to Henry and Eugenia Reed. She grew-up in Clarksville, Ark. and Attended Holy Redeemer Catholic School and Durant High School after her family moved to Durant, Okla., in the 1930s. Bernadine married...
Betty Walker
Betty Farrell Walker “Mema” entered this life on June 10, 1929, in Cobb, Okla., born to Allie Reasor and Orilla “Priss” (Rudisill) Reasor and entered her Heavenly home on November 21, 2022, in Durant, Okla., at the age of 93. Betty married the love of her...
