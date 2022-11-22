Read full article on original website
Cyclist Barely Misses Moose Following on Alaskan Bike Path: VIDEO
With its breathtaking scenery and unique flora and fauna, Alaska is a top bucket list item for outdoorsmen all over the world. Many of the animals that call The Last Frontier home are endemic to the state as well, meaning they cannot be found anywhere else on Earth. Alaska is...
Boy who fell through icy lake dies on Thanksgiving
A middle school-aged boy has died after falling through an icy lake on Tuesday.
Zion National Park Hiker Freezes to Death During 16-Mile Route Through the Narrows
A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship, Spent 15 Hours in Gulf of Mexico
A man that went overboard a Carnival cruise ship on Wednesday night was rescued on Thursday evening by members of the Coast Guard. News of his disappearance took a while to reach crew members. The 28-year-old fell off the boat, the Carnival Valor, and was not reported missing until Thursday afternoon.
Southern California Under Red Flag Warning Amid Brush Fire Danger
Residents in Southern California are facing high winds across the region amid severely heightened brush fire danger, resulting in multiple red flag warnings across the state. Today as many Americans head out Black Friday shopping, many Californians are left to contend with potential wildfire outbreaks. ABC News reports the red...
Woman Chased by Massive Turkeys at Great Smoky Mountains National Park: VIDEO
A massive turkey living in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park proved to a woman this Thanksgiving season that the hunters can easily become the prey. The Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone posted footage of an unwitting tourist who stopped by the road of the Tennessee park in a section called Cade’s Cove to presumably take photos of the bird. But when she neared it, it turned on her.
West Virginia Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Stomach While Hunting
On Friday afternoon (November 25), a father and son from West Virginia were making their way home from a day of deer hunting. Rather than taking a car or truck, they decided on a slightly more exciting vehicle for their trip: their side-by-side UTV. That said, taking the UTV didn’t come without drawbacks.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Body of Missing 20-Year-Old Hiker Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains
The search for a 20-year-old missing hiker in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has come to a tragic end as officials have discovered her remains. On Sunday, Emily Sotelo embarked on a solo hike near Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to complete the route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. When she didn’t return later that day, authorities quickly launched a search, as temperatures would reach below-freezing levels that night.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Louisiana Hunters Cited for Illegally Killing Black Bear
Two male adults and a juvenile hunter were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement officials after they reportedly illegally shot a black bear in West Feliciana Parish. According to WAFB 9, the two adult hunters, Justin A. Olano and Robert J. Salts II, were cited for intentional...
West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.
How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving
Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
Aerial Pics Show Thousands of US Troops Storm Colorado Hill in Powerful Vietnam War Tribute
Thursday was a day filled with gratitude as families across the United States gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving. A day later, thousands of U.S. soldiers expressed gratitude in a different way. Soldiers stormed a Colorado hilltop on Friday in tribute to the hundreds of American soldiers killed during one of the bloodied battles of the Vietnam War.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Two Cited In Bull Elk Poaching Case Near Mt. St. Helens
Charges are pending and criminal citations have been issued in the case of two bull elk allegedly killed out of season and in a closed unit in Washington’s South Cascades. State game wardens say a man and his father were found last Sunday night in possession of the heads of both bulls and meat of one, four days after the general elk season had closed, and they were able to track down where the animals had been killed “well within” the Loo-Wit Unit near Mt. St. Helens, which is off-limits to elk and deer hunting.
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the hunt for a particular buck right now. The officials are looking for a buck that was photographed with a fence pole stuck in its antlers. According to reports, the deer was photographed recently walking around Colorado’s Teller County. The fence pole wrapped within the animal’s massive antlers.
