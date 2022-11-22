Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.

ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO