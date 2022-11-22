ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Outsider.com

Zion National Park Hiker Freezes to Death During 16-Mile Route Through the Narrows

A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
Outsider.com

Woman Chased by Massive Turkeys at Great Smoky Mountains National Park: VIDEO

A massive turkey living in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park proved to a woman this Thanksgiving season that the hunters can easily become the prey. The Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone posted footage of an unwitting tourist who stopped by the road of the Tennessee park in a section called Cade’s Cove to presumably take photos of the bird. But when she neared it, it turned on her.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Outsider.com

Body of Missing 20-Year-Old Hiker Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains

The search for a 20-year-old missing hiker in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has come to a tragic end as officials have discovered her remains. On Sunday, Emily Sotelo embarked on a solo hike near Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to complete the route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. When she didn’t return later that day, authorities quickly launched a search, as temperatures would reach below-freezing levels that night.
FRANCONIA, NH
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
CBS Denver

West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice

Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.   
ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO
Outsider.com

How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving

Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
nwsportsmanmag.com

Two Cited In Bull Elk Poaching Case Near Mt. St. Helens

Charges are pending and criminal citations have been issued in the case of two bull elk allegedly killed out of season and in a closed unit in Washington’s South Cascades. State game wardens say a man and his father were found last Sunday night in possession of the heads of both bulls and meat of one, four days after the general elk season had closed, and they were able to track down where the animals had been killed “well within” the Loo-Wit Unit near Mt. St. Helens, which is off-limits to elk and deer hunting.
SAINT HELENS, OR
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
