Two arrested after burglary tools found during suspicious car stop in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested after burglary tools were found in their car during a suspicious vehicle stop in Mansfield on Thursday. State police responded to a report of a suspicious car parked on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield around 4:23 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruz parked at the back of the […]
Eyewitness News
Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
West Warwick man charged with robbing, assaulting double amputee
The suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a disabled man in West Warwick over the summer has been formally charged.
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
newbedfordguide.com
Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected
“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department celebrates life of Chief Engineer, Roger Hamilton
“Please join the Lakeville Fire Department in celebrating the life of Roger Hamilton, past Chief Engineer of the Lakeville Fire Department. Chief Engineer Hamilton was a member of the Lakeville Fire Department from 1961 through 1990, serving on the Board of Engineers from 1980 through 1988. He also served as the Highway Surveyor for Lakeville.
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash
NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
GoLocalProv
RISP Never Interviewed These Two Men in Investigating Sanzi’s Claim - Family Calls Review a “Phony”
Inexplicably, two of the key players in a major Rhode Island State Police controversy were never interviewed by the agency in its investigation of serious charges relating to the death of a Rhode Island businessman. Former Major Timothy Sanzi of the Rhode Island State Police made serious claims about former...
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Firefighters battle 3-story tenement blaze on Purchase Street
“Yesterday morning at approximately 6:00am, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke extending from a building located at 1899 Purchase Street. Command Unit 1 arrived and confirmed a working fire in the three-story wood-frame mixed use building. Although the building had been vacant for many years, a primary search was required with the protection from charged hose lines. Four hose lines were stretched into building in order to conduct a primary search and extinguish fire on all three floors.
