Attleboro, MA

Eyewitness News

Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
PUTNAM, CT
newbedfordguide.com

Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected

“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department celebrates life of Chief Engineer, Roger Hamilton

“Please join the Lakeville Fire Department in celebrating the life of Roger Hamilton, past Chief Engineer of the Lakeville Fire Department. Chief Engineer Hamilton was a member of the Lakeville Fire Department from 1961 through 1990, serving on the Board of Engineers from 1980 through 1988. He also served as the Highway Surveyor for Lakeville.
LAKEVILLE, MA
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash

NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home

Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Firefighters battle 3-story tenement blaze on Purchase Street

“Yesterday morning at approximately 6:00am, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke extending from a building located at 1899 Purchase Street. Command Unit 1 arrived and confirmed a working fire in the three-story wood-frame mixed use building. Although the building had been vacant for many years, a primary search was required with the protection from charged hose lines. Four hose lines were stretched into building in order to conduct a primary search and extinguish fire on all three floors.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

