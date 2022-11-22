Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
Bay News 9
6-0 USF women's basketball reflect on tough opponents
The USF women’s basketball team is having an incredible season so far. Six wins and zero losses to start the year for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. USF women's basketball has won six games out of six so far. They report that record stands against some tough...
Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym: Police
A professional boxer who qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games is facing terrorism charges after authorities said he bought an AK-47 and planned a mass shooting at a Miami gym.
Bay News 9
Free video production classes to launch in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas Film Commissioner has partnered with Bluewater Media to offer a free educational program that aims to boost the number of local video crews available to work on all of the productions being shot in the area. "In a lot of cases you have to...
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
villages-news.com
Wisconsin snowbird beats DUI charge after driving golf cart down 466A
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office has announced that it has dropped the case against 54-year-old Colleen Marie Beardsley of Franksville, Wis. The case cannot be prosecuted, according to an announcement of no information filed in Sumter County Court, stating that because a breath test has been tossed out, there is insufficient evidence to pursue the case.
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
Tarpon Springs band performs in 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble is one of 10 high school bands around the country that performed in the 96th Annual Macy's Day Parade.
Pasco deputies find missing man
Pasco County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
Pasco Sheriff Looking For Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Nov. 25 around 10 a.m., in the Autumn Palm Dr. area of
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay News 9
Startup to build first 3D concrete printed home in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A local startup may have the solution to Tampa’s housing shortage. Local startup to build first 3D concrete printed home in Tampa. Matt Gibson is the founder and president of Click, Print, Home — a 3D concrete printing company. The startup was inspired by...
fox13news.com
Real Housewives star gives back to hometown St. Pete
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Marlo Hampton hosted a Feeding the Community event in her hometown of St. Petersburg ahead of Thanksgiving. This comes as many families continue to struggle to make ends meet.
Woman injured in Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
