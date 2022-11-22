ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

6-0 USF women's basketball reflect on tough opponents

The USF women’s basketball team is having an incredible season so far. Six wins and zero losses to start the year for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. USF women's basketball has won six games out of six so far. They report that record stands against some tough...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Free video production classes to launch in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas Film Commissioner has partnered with Bluewater Media to offer a free educational program that aims to boost the number of local video crews available to work on all of the productions being shot in the area. "In a lot of cases you have to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Wisconsin snowbird beats DUI charge after driving golf cart down 466A

A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office has announced that it has dropped the case against 54-year-old Colleen Marie Beardsley of Franksville, Wis. The case cannot be prosecuted, according to an announcement of no information filed in Sumter County Court, stating that because a breath test has been tossed out, there is insufficient evidence to pursue the case.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Startup to build first 3D concrete printed home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A local startup may have the solution to Tampa’s housing shortage. Local startup to build first 3D concrete printed home in Tampa. Matt Gibson is the founder and president of Click, Print, Home — a 3D concrete printing company. The startup was inspired by...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman injured in Dunedin fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy