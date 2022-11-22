Read full article on original website
KOMU
Stout defensive performance thrusts Missouri Basketball to 6-0 start
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans were able to get a Thanksgiving appetizer Wednesday night as the Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season with an 89-51 over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. It was Missouri's most impressive defensive performance of the year. They finished the game with six blocks, 16 steals and...
KOMU
Mizzou takes back Battle Line Trophy from Arkansas to become bowl eligible
COLUMBIA - Missouri came into its final regular season game searching for bowl eligibility and trying to reclaim the Battle Line Trophy. The Tigers killed two birds with one stone, qualifying for a bowl game and taking back the trophy from the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 29-27 victory. "We wanted...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou set to lead off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou will lead off the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, with more 3.5 million people set to attend the festivities in New York City. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. on the TODAY Show. The parade is expected to start by 9 a.m. and will last until noon on KOMU 8, though it's recommended to tune in earlier. Streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.
KOMU
Forecast: Passing showers on Thanksgiving Day
A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead. It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri. Widespread rain can be expected throughout...
KOMU
Jonesburg Elementary - Mrs. Weatherford's 1st Grade Class
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dental Associates - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 24
KOMU
The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
KOMU
Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
KOMU
Rolla man injured after crash on Highway 52 Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Wednesday evening. Charles Moentmann, 31, crossed the center of the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. He overcorrected, returned to the highway...
KOMU
Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County
HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
KOMU
Columbia community comes together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Ariann Foster said even though her plate was full on Thanksgiving, her heart was fuller. "It's just a good memory," Foster said. "Especially on a day like this it's important that people are out here helping people who don't have food or all of that." Foster ate...
KOMU
Arrest made after multiple shots fired at Boone County property
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested after a shooting occurred at 4300 Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, who was witnessed by those fleeing the scene, according to...
KOMU
Two people killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people were killed and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The shooting took place inside J Pfenny's bar on 217 E. High Street. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday. No...
KOMU
Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
KOMU
Northland Drive traffic calming meeting to be held on Dec. 1
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department will hold an informal open house meeting concerning the traffic calming of Northland Drive. The meeting will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. The street is known...
KOMU
Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light. The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m. Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of...
KOMU
Reward offered for information about property damage in Farber
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Officials are offering a monetary reward for any information related to a property damage incident in Farber. On Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage. The sheriff's office said someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and other structures in the city park.
KOMU
Mexico Public Safety warns of scam caller posing as detective
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release. At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.
