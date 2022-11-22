Read full article on original website
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
A tiny country threatened by rising sea levels is uploading itself into the metaverse to guarantee its existence
An aerial view of Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation threatened by rising seas and climate change. Halfway between Hawaii and Australia sits a tiny island nation called Tuvalu. Its ongoing existence is not guaranteed—at least in the physical world—given climate change and rising sea levels. But in the...
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video
A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!
Hurricane Nicole Unearths Centuries-Old Burial Site At Florida Beach
Officials say the skeletal remains that may be at least 200 years old.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United States
The appearance of happiness can certainly be subjective. But generally speaking, a person appears happy when they give off a genuine smile and have a relaxed body posture. Apparently, people in some states give off this aura of happiness more than others because the website HouseFresh recently set out to use artificial intelligence to determine which states and cities were among the happiest in the United States.
Blue Whales Are the Biggest Microplastic Consumer Victims, Eating an Estimated 10 Million Pieces of Microplastic Daily
Plastic and microplastic pollution have been major concerns, affecting humans, animals, and the environment. Recent research raised concerns over the impact of microplastics on blue whales. The study showed that the gigantic blue whales suffered from daily microplastic pollution. The study found that blue whales consumed up to 10 million...
Cyclist Barely Misses Moose Following on Alaskan Bike Path: VIDEO
With its breathtaking scenery and unique flora and fauna, Alaska is a top bucket list item for outdoorsmen all over the world. Many of the animals that call The Last Frontier home are endemic to the state as well, meaning they cannot be found anywhere else on Earth. Alaska is...
Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
Where to Stay in Maui: 10 Gorgeous Spots for a Dream Vacay
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The best time to visit Maui is April through May or September through November, when temperatures are ideal and the...
What is the biggest shark? Meet the ocean's largest fish and the top 10 biggest sharks
Sharks come in all shapes and sizes. The minuscule dwarf lantern shark is the smallest shark alive, being smaller than the human hand, according to Smithsonian. The aptly named megamouth can weigh up to 2,700 pounds and its mouth is approximately four feet lengthwise, says Oceana. Sharks are "elasmobranchs," which...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
Discover the Lowest Point in Alabama
Alabama is a truly unique state in the United States, with a wide diversity of landscapes and ecosystems. The Gulf Coast plains are lush and fertile, comprising more than two-thirds of the state. The northern part of Alabama’s landscape showcases hilly, broken terrain. Numerous woodland areas feature tall trees, rocky outcroppings, and even some scenic waterfalls. But where is the lowest point in this beautiful state? Join us in discovering the lowest point in Alabama while learning fascinating facts about this focal location.
Marine Biologist's Visit With Friendly Dolphin In Hawaii Has Us So Envious
This moment must have been truly magical.
Warming Oceans Will Likely Shrink the Habitats of Many Marine Mammals
The research is the first to look into the link between oxygen, temperature, and the metabolic needs of vertical migrators. Brad Seibel still recalls headlines from 20 years ago that sounded like they were taken from a B-rated science fiction film, such as “Invasion of the jumbo squid in Monterey Bay.” At the time, he was a postdoctoral researcher at MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute).
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Exclusive: This New Retreat in Indonesia Offers a Secluded Island Getaway Amid Blistering Blue Waters
Bawah Reserve began with a bang—or several. Decades of dynamite fishing had damaged the reefs and marine life of Indonesia’s six-island-strong Anambas archipelago when UK-born businessman Tim Hartnoll first sailed into the lagoon in 2008. Having weighed anchor in Singapore, Bawah was the last stop on his route, but it turned out to be the beginning: nine years later, he rallied eight investors to transform the area into a marine conservation site and 35-bedroom hotel. This month, as Bawah unveiled a private island you can take over as your own, I flew to Singapore, sailed on a ferry to Batam,...
Shark Protection at CITES 2022
Our friends at the Sea Save Foundation are hard at work at CITES COP 19 in Panama City, Panama. Their efforts have paid off with the prospect of the trade in products from 113 marine species getting new protection. However, today and tomorrow are the plenary sessions, in which all the agreements reached over the proceeding 2 weeks are required to be ratified by the entire body.
