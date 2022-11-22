Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. What do you get when you combine the Μ4 underpinnings with nostalgia for the 50 years of BMW M? The answer is the return of the 3.0 CSL in the form of a limited production special. The modern homage to the E9 3.0 CSL looks like a toned-down version of the 2015 concept. Besides the redesigned bodywork with the retro livery, the new 3.0 CSL is powered by a tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter producing 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS). The most powerful six-cylinder in BMW’s history is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear axle.

5 HOURS AGO