This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
What’s The Biggest Automotive Turkey Of 2022?
It’s turkey day so it’s only natural to talk about this year’s automotive turkeys. While most new models hit the mark, some companies miss and few have as bad an aim as Subaru. The Japanese automaker has released a string of questionable models and we weren’t joking when we said “Subaru has found the ugly stick and used it to beat the Legacy senseless.”
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
Bertone Teases New Supercar To Herald The Brand’s Revival
Bertone, the legendary coach builders and designers behind classics like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, the Lamborghini Countach, the Citroën XM, and countless others, is being brought back from the dead by two brothers and has now teased a very special supercar to celebrate that revival. Founded...
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
New BMW 3.0 CSL, Audi Q6 E-Tron Render, And Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. What do you get when you combine the Μ4 underpinnings with nostalgia for the 50 years of BMW M? The answer is the return of the 3.0 CSL in the form of a limited production special. The modern homage to the E9 3.0 CSL looks like a toned-down version of the 2015 concept. Besides the redesigned bodywork with the retro livery, the new 3.0 CSL is powered by a tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter producing 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS). The most powerful six-cylinder in BMW’s history is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear axle.
Ferrari Purosangue Is $165,000 More Expensive Than A Lambo Urus In The UK
Ferrari has announced the pricing details of its first SUV, and as expected, it’s going to be very expensive. The all-new Purosangue starts at £313,120 ($379,658) in the UK. Pound for pound that puts it well above rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. Despite...
Lotus Spied Testing Its Upcoming Electric Sedan In China
Lotus is in the midst of a dramatic transformation rarely seen in the automotive industry, transitioning from a manufacturer of lightweight sports cars into one that produces luxurious, high-performing electric vehicles. This is their latest creation. Spied testing in China for the first time earlier this month, what you’re looking...
Manhart Unleashes Its 788-HP Tuned BMW M5 CS
Super sedans don’t come much more super than the BMW M5 CS and while it offers more than enough power for most buyers, the crew at Manhart have created an M5 CS that’s a little more spicy than most. As is so often the case with builds like...
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
Ford Must Recall Over 500,000 Escapes And Bronco Sports For Fire Risk
Ford has been forced to initiate a serious recall of 2020-2023 Escapes and Bronco Sports due to a leaking fuel injector. The root cause of the issue is still being investigated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but the problem may lead to a fire under the hood of the crossovers.
De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class
A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
Audi Turns Grilles And Other Plastic Waste From Old And Damaged Cars Into Seatbelt Buckles For Q8 E-Tron
Audi found an ingenious way of sourcing the plastic for the seatbelt buckles in the new Q8 e-tron SUV. The casings of the buckles are partially manufactured from mixed automobile plastic waste including grilles, bumpers, wheel hubs, underbody covers, and other components. It all starts with the parts being stripped...
Watch How The Fisker Ocean Is Brought To Life In Austria
Production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean recently kicked off at Magna Steyr’s production facility in Graz, Austria and in this newly-released video, we can see just what it is like to see the Ocean being built. A 3-minute timelapse video released by the car manufacturer shows the full production...
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta Is Now Available To Everyone In North America
Car drivers came one step closer to obsolescence last night with the appearance of one single tweet from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO used his new business to tell the world that the EV company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software is now available to any owner of a compatible car in North America. The feature can be ordered from the car’s infotainment screen, provided the owner has already paid for the tech.
J.P. Morgan Expects Used Car Prices To Drop 10-20% Next Year
Used car prices have skyrocketed 42.5% in a little over two years, but relief could be on the horizon. According to a J.P. Morgan Research report, used car prices “seemingly peaked” earlier this year and could fall 10-20% in 2023. That would be a welcome change for buyers, who are already having their budgets pinched by high gas prices and soaring inflation.
Peugeot To Unveil All-Electric Inception Concept At CES This January
Peugeot confirmed today that it will unveil the Inception Concept, its vision for the future of automotive design in an electric era, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) early next year. The veil will come off the new concept car on Thursday, January 5, 2023. While the Las Vegas show...
