Progreso, TX

KRGV

Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department. Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle

A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
EDINBURG, TX
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
borderreport.com

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Two death investigations underway in Brownsville

Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Harlingen man charged in weekend hit-and-run

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized one person, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a Wednesday news release from Harlingen police stated. Police responded to a report of an injured...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations

A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs

As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI. "To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said. Juarez's students, who range in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Q92

Bizarre Texas Man Spits on Cop and Threatens To Kill A Judge

A Texas man is in serious trouble after threatening a Texas judge and spitting on an officer. Police were called on Eliezer Antonio Gracia after a man noticed Gracia and an unidentified woman pulling up to his apartment with a damaged car. . According to the police report, Gracia told the man if he called the police, he would kill the woman.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 93 new laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the 93 new cases, 36 were confirmed based on PCR testing, the report stated. In addition to the positive reports, Cameron County also received 57 probable reports based on antigen testing, 27 of which […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

