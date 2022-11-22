BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.

13 DAYS AGO