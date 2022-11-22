Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric
BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
Carscoops
Tolman Has Created The 200 HP Peugeot 205 GTI Of Your Dreams
The Peugeot 205 GTI is widely regarded as one of the greatest hot hatches ever produced and British specialist Tolman Engineering has just unveiled its first customer-ordered reimagination of the iconic hatch. Simply known as the Tolman Edition, this ultimate version of the Peugeot 205 GTI comes to life at...
Carscoops
Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat
Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
Carscoops
Mini Aceman Electric Crossover Spied Testing On The Streets
The next addition to the Mini lineup, the Aceman, has finally been spotted actually driving by our spy photographers. A sign of things to come, the “Sport Activity Vehicle” is likely to slot into the lineup between the Hatch and the Countryman. Despite the yellow dazzle camouflage, certain...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Carscoops
Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet
Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
Carscoops
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Carscoops
This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels
It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Carscoops
LDV’s Electric eT60 Pickup And eDeliver 9 Van Launch Targeting Commercial Sales Down Under
LDV has rolled out two exciting new electric vehicles for the Australian market and aimed at commercial users. The first, dubbed the eT60, is an all-electric pickup truck while the second is the eDeliver 9, an electric version of the country’s best-selling large van. Starting with the eT60, it...
Carscoops
New BMW 3.0 CSL Is A Re-Bodied M4 With 553 HP And A Manual Gearbox
BMW has finally unveiled the much-anticipated modern-day 3.0 CSL, a limited-production model based on the M4 featuring a fully redesigned body inspired by the ’70s original nicknamed the ‘Batmobile’. The swan song of the celebrations for BMW M’s 50th anniversary, it will be produced in just 50 numbered units. The 3.0 CSL is lighter than the M4 and comes fitted with the most powerful six-cylinder engine in the Bavarian automaker’s history delivering 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) mated to a manual gearbox.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases Miata-Like Vision Concept As It Plans To Drop $11 Billion Into Electrification
Mazda had a little treat for those who watched the 36-minute-long presentation of its medium-term strategy for 2030. After announcing a renewed focus on electrification by increasing investment and updating the global EV sales ratio to 40% by 2030, Mazda showed an MX-5-style concept with a two-door coupe body. The...
Carscoops
For $34,900, Will You Bond With This 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition?
It’s not every day that a super-rare car comes up for sale at a price under $50,000 but today is that day. One dealer in Charlotte, NC, has a 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition available for just $34,900 and not only does it have low miles but it’s one of just 700 ever made.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Tackles The Nurburgring As Company’s Electric Vehicle Push Continues
Audi’s electric revolution continues as spy photographers have snapped the A6 e-tron undergoing testing on the Nürburgring. Previewed by a concept last year, the production model is a notable departure as it features split lighting units that are recessed. They reside on either side of a fully enclosed grille, which is flanked by a sizable intake and triangular air curtains.
Carscoops
Lotus Spied Testing Its Upcoming Electric Sedan In China
Lotus is in the midst of a dramatic transformation rarely seen in the automotive industry, transitioning from a manufacturer of lightweight sports cars into one that produces luxurious, high-performing electric vehicles. This is their latest creation. Spied testing in China for the first time earlier this month, what you’re looking...
Carscoops
Bertone Teases New Supercar To Herald The Brand’s Revival
Bertone, the legendary coach builders and designers behind classics like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, the Lamborghini Countach, the Citroën XM, and countless others, is being brought back from the dead by two brothers and has now teased a very special supercar to celebrate that revival. Founded...
Carscoops
Confusing Kia Logo, 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leak, And Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With GM targeting online sales for cars, as well as regional fulfillment for EVs, the brand is confident it can save around $2,000 per vehicle. It also means that delivery times will be shortened, while dealers will only have demo cars on hand, reducing floorplan costs.
Carscoops
Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept Is A Sexy Electric Sports Sedan For China That We Want Too
General Motors’ plans to electrify Buick have been dominating GM news recently, but Chevrolet has a plan to stop its upscale cousin stealing all the limelight and it’s called the FNR-XE concept. That name might sound like the model code for a new Samsung washing machine but the...
