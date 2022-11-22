The revised proposal reduces by 21% the amount of critical habitat contained in the 2020 plan. If you aren’t a fan of flying insects, and the vastness of them in Florida, you have a friend in the humble bat. The Florida bonneted bat is as the name suggests local to the state, but also in need of special conservation measures, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is looking for public comments on a revised proposal to designate critical habitat for them.

