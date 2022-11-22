ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

blackchronicle.com

New Florida abortion restrictions could feature in 2023 legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Currently, Florida legislation bans abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant, however this could change. Following massive good points in the state legislature for Florida Republicans, lawmakers and leaders in each chambers are weighing their choices and contemplating potential, stricter bans. Talk of additional abortion...
WFLA

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
floridapolitics.com

Manny Diaz, Jr. leading state Education Department for another term

The former Miami-area Senator has been a lifelong educator. Five months after he was first named the state’s Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz, Jr. has been tapped to stay on another term, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. Diaz has been an influential voice on state education policy since he was...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Wishes Florida a Happy Thanksgiving

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video in advance of Thanksgiving:. “I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving,” DeSantis said in the video.. Two hundred and thirty-three years ago, President George Washington issued a proclamation for ‘a day of public thanksgiving and prayer’ for the American people to ‘acknowledge with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.’
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
CBS News

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
floridapolitics.com

Critical habitat reduced in U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s revised Florida bonneted bat plan

The revised proposal reduces by 21% the amount of critical habitat contained in the 2020 plan. If you aren’t a fan of flying insects, and the vastness of them in Florida, you have a friend in the humble bat. The Florida bonneted bat is as the name suggests local to the state, but also in need of special conservation measures, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is looking for public comments on a revised proposal to designate critical habitat for them.
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
