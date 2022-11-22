Read full article on original website
Paul Renner Sounds a Conservative Note as He Takes Over as Florida House Speaker
Insisting “all eyes are on Florida, as America’s beacon of freedom and opportunity,” new Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, signaled he will us his new position to push for conservative values. Taking the gavel this week, Renner struck a fiscally conservative note. “Responsible spending decisions...
New Florida abortion restrictions could feature in 2023 legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Currently, Florida legislation bans abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant, however this could change. Following massive good points in the state legislature for Florida Republicans, lawmakers and leaders in each chambers are weighing their choices and contemplating potential, stricter bans. Talk of additional abortion...
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
Be thankful Florida voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months, we’d...
Federal judge rejects push for DeSantis testimony
The case has already unlocked details of how DeSantis and his inner circle operate.
DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination. But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election. Here […]
Legislative leaders caution special session won't result in 'overnight drop'
As Florida lawmakers get ready to return to the Capitol for their second property insurance special session of the year, new leadership is already managing expectations, noting relief may take time.
Manny Diaz, Jr. leading state Education Department for another term
The former Miami-area Senator has been a lifelong educator. Five months after he was first named the state’s Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz, Jr. has been tapped to stay on another term, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. Diaz has been an influential voice on state education policy since he was...
Florida lawmakers consider changes to law that would force Gov. DeSantis to resign if he ran for president
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law, especially because the presidential term begins in 2024. He would still have two years left to serve as governor. Some state lawmakers, though, said he should...
Ron DeSantis Wishes Florida a Happy Thanksgiving
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video in advance of Thanksgiving:. “I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving,” DeSantis said in the video.. Two hundred and thirty-three years ago, President George Washington issued a proclamation for ‘a day of public thanksgiving and prayer’ for the American people to ‘acknowledge with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.’
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
Pre-Trial Hearing for Suspended Hillsborough Prosecutor
Judge may decide whether Governor DeSantis must testify
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Critical habitat reduced in U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s revised Florida bonneted bat plan
The revised proposal reduces by 21% the amount of critical habitat contained in the 2020 plan. If you aren’t a fan of flying insects, and the vastness of them in Florida, you have a friend in the humble bat. The Florida bonneted bat is as the name suggests local to the state, but also in need of special conservation measures, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is looking for public comments on a revised proposal to designate critical habitat for them.
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
300 Florida National Guard members activated to state prisons
State lawmakers have call it a "Band-Aid." Now, it's a plan in motion, with 300 members of the National Guard activated to provide relief at understaffed Florida prisons.
Lawyer used deceptive 'mobile claim center' to solicit Hurricane Ian clients, Florida Bar alleges
A lawyer is denying allegations that she solicited Hurricane Ian clients using a truck designed to look like an operation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency or a state-run site. Lawyer Jennifer Perez said in a Nov. 21 court filing the Florida Bar’s petition for her emergency suspension is based...
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
