6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
WRRV’s Shopper Shuttle Will Chauffer You Around on Black Friday
If you're at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this Black Friday and find yourself parked in the middle of nowhere be sure to come and find us. We'll be happy to drive you to the mall entrance for a small donation to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. Can I drive a golf...
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
Lace Up And Glide Over To These Seasonal Outdoor Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rinks
The ever-growing list of seasonal 'must do' Hudson Valley events and activities just got a new item added - ice skating at one of the area outdoor rinks. While we are lucky to have a number of nearby ice arenas, there's just something special about grabbing the kids (or your best pals), getting a nice cup of hot chocolate, and heading to one of the seasonal outdoor spots that have opened up for the season. Here's what we know as of now!
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Snowflake Festival in Kingston
The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store
One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Weekly Rec: Shop Local at Cropsey Community Farm
We recommend that you join the Rockland Farm Alliance at Cropsey Farm for their annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 10 am – 3 pm. Support your local farm and makers this holiday season by shopping local. $5 per person / $20 per family of...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Pie raffle raises much needed cash for Dutchess Outreach food pantry
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association, a private social club in Poughkeepsie, held its annual pie raffle on Wednesday night, to raise money for Dutchess Outreach, a local non-profit that provides an array of services to those in need. The successful event raised approximately $2,500 for Dutchess Outreach. With pies...
People’s Place provides Thanksgiving dinners
KINGSTON – Snow has already graced the Mid-Hudson region, and home heating oil prices have already topped $6-a-gallon a month before the official end of autumn. So, on a frosty Monday morning, three days before Thanksgiving, volunteers at the People’s Place were helping those in the need this year by handing all the food needed for a nice holiday meal.
Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
15 Free Things to Do in Poughkeepsie, NY
Across the sweeping lengths of the Hudson River Valley, you might be able to glimpse the city of Poughkeepsie. This city in New York thrives in businesses and attractions. Chartered in 1854, Poughkeepsie was acquired from a native tribe and was soon occupied by a growing community of settlers. With...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
