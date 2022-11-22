ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Holiday in Saugerties December 4

A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Lace Up And Glide Over To These Seasonal Outdoor Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rinks

The ever-growing list of seasonal 'must do' Hudson Valley events and activities just got a new item added - ice skating at one of the area outdoor rinks. While we are lucky to have a number of nearby ice arenas, there's just something special about grabbing the kids (or your best pals), getting a nice cup of hot chocolate, and heading to one of the seasonal outdoor spots that have opened up for the season. Here's what we know as of now!
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Snowflake Festival in Kingston

The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store

One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Weekly Rec: Shop Local at Cropsey Community Farm

We recommend that you join the Rockland Farm Alliance at Cropsey Farm for their annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 10 am – 3 pm. Support your local farm and makers this holiday season by shopping local. $5 per person / $20 per family of...
NEW CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pie raffle raises much needed cash for Dutchess Outreach food pantry

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association, a private social club in Poughkeepsie, held its annual pie raffle on Wednesday night, to raise money for Dutchess Outreach, a local non-profit that provides an array of services to those in need. The successful event raised approximately $2,500 for Dutchess Outreach. With pies...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

People’s Place provides Thanksgiving dinners

KINGSTON – Snow has already graced the Mid-Hudson region, and home heating oil prices have already topped $6-a-gallon a month before the official end of autumn. So, on a frosty Monday morning, three days before Thanksgiving, volunteers at the People’s Place were helping those in the need this year by handing all the food needed for a nice holiday meal.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights

The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Poughkeepsie, NY

Across the sweeping lengths of the Hudson River Valley, you might be able to glimpse the city of Poughkeepsie. This city in New York thrives in businesses and attractions. Chartered in 1854, Poughkeepsie was acquired from a native tribe and was soon occupied by a growing community of settlers. With...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY

