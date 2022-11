PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has released safety protocols they are putting in place following the murders of four University of Idaho (U of I) students. WSU and U of I are only 6 miles from each other, about an 8 minute drive. With the recent tragedies at the University of Idaho, it has left many WSU students and staff feeling uneasy about returning to campus.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO