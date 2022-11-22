ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales County, TX

mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty

Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

School bus crashes into auto lot￼

An early-morning phone call the day before he and his wife were to go on vacation did not go well for Central TX Autos owner Jesse Maciel Jr. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Maciel answered a call at about 5:30 a.m. from the Lockhart Police Department, informing him he should get to his business.
LOCKHART, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Person rescued after vehicle goes into lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued from Lake Walter E. Long after the vehicle they were in went into the water. Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that they, the Austin Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to 6620 Blue Bluff Rd. at 11:12 a.m. That address is where a boat ramp into the […]
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

