Florida State

Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance

DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Woman’s temper torpedoes rocky three-year romance

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 59-year-old single man who was dating a 42-year-old woman for the past three years. The whole time we dated she was going through a divorce. I supported her and helped her through it. The papers were signed four months ago. Her relationship with her ex started when she was 16 and lasted 26 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter together. Their relationship was emotionally abusive. We had a lot in common and loved doing things together, but our relationship was rocky. During the time we were together, we split up three times because she would get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males

Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Tyla

Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Divorcee’s dating life has been a roller coaster ride

DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me. At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to...
TEXAS STATE
Journalism

My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday

Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.

