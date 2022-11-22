Read full article on original website
Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance
DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments
DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
Kayakers Come Face to Face With Giant Snapping Turtle: 'So Scared'
"I lifted the basket out of the water and he clung onto it. I could hardly lift the basket because he was so big," the kayaker told Newsweek.
SC alligators seemingly disappear this time of year. Where do they go?
Have you seen an alligator on the golf course lately? Maybe not. Alligator sightings seem to be scarce this time of year.
Dear Abby: Woman’s temper torpedoes rocky three-year romance
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 59-year-old single man who was dating a 42-year-old woman for the past three years. The whole time we dated she was going through a divorce. I supported her and helped her through it. The papers were signed four months ago. Her relationship with her ex started when she was 16 and lasted 26 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter together. Their relationship was emotionally abusive. We had a lot in common and loved doing things together, but our relationship was rocky. During the time we were together, we split up three times because she would get...
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Woman Berated by Boyfriend for Not Eating Outside With His Family in 45 Degree Weather
84% of parents think that family meals are important, but only 50% of family dinners are actually spent with everyone together. But one family has a pretty good habit of eating together. Where they eat is causing an issue for one girl.
Stone fish trap found near Alaskan coast believed to be over 11,000 years old, researchers say
The tidal fish trap, or stone weir, was found in Shakan Bay off the coast of Alaska and suggests native people lived in the area over 11,000 years ago, scientists said.
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Son Supported for Telling 'Selfish' Mom He's Not Her Kid After Remarriage
"If she didn't want to lose two of her children, she shouldn't have treated them like their feelings didn't matter," one commenter wrote.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Fisherman Catch a Rare, 1-in-2 Million Blue Lobster… Then Do the Unthinkable
Watch a Fisherman Catch a Rare, 1-in-2 Million Blue Lobster… Then Do the Unthinkable. Most of us know lobsters as red crustaceans with ham-handed claws and mysterious black pearls for eyes. That’s the way they look when they’re removed from the sea and served on a dinner plate, anyway.
WATCH: Massive Hawk Swoops in and Snags Two Finches From Bird Feeder With Jaw-Dropping Speed
Apex predators are those in the animal kingdom so fearsome, so deadly, they have no natural predators. Saltwater crocodiles, lions, and orca whales are a few of these commanding species. But did you know raptors are included in the list of top predators as well?. No, not the vicious velociraptor,...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Tries to Make Snack Out of Crab, Immediately Regrets Everything
In this viral video posted by Outsider, a bald eagle decides to go searching for a crab and immediately regrets that decision. The video begins as the eagle, perched on a rock which juts up from the ocean water, looks around and inspects the area below. Eventually, the bird pecks...
We Just Hear This Shrill Scream. Then It Was Over. The Sharks Got Him
A group of five people left stranded in a life raft in shark-infested waters didn't all survive to tell the terrifying tale of what happened to them.
He Wouldn’t Switch Plane Seats, Then Got Yelled At For Ignoring Her Kids
The internet is chock full of interesting things. Case in point, Reddit. Reddit is an American social news aggregator, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site, such as links, text posts, and images, which other members then voted up or down. Reddit has an...
Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'
Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Dear Abby: Divorcee’s dating life has been a roller coaster ride
DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me. At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to...
My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday
Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
WATCH: Hunters Capture Absolutely Massive Alligator Swallowing Sitting Duck Whole
It’s not uncommon for duck hunters to run into fellow camo-clad outdoorsmen hunkered down in a neighboring blind, but rarely do they have to deal with competition in the water. While staked out near Leesburg, Florida, a hunter captured an alligator lurking behind an unsuspecting duck. Cass Couey and...
