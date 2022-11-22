Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon heads to rival No. 21 Oregon State for a showdown of ranked opponents in the in-state rivalry series between the Ducks and Beavers. Its the first time since the 2012 season that both Oregon and Oregon State were ranked heading into the final weekend of the regular season. To add to the drama, Oregon will go into Saturday's game knowing if they get the win against the Beavers they'll make the Pac-12's Championship Game for a fourth straight year and keep their Rose Bowl dreams alive.
Oregon gives impressive effort to hang with No. 12 Michigan State despite a mountain of injuries
With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.
Tyrone Williams, Nate Bittle, and N'Faly Dante latest Ducks out with injuries
Oregon basketball has been severely impacted by injuries to its roster since before the season started. With three guards already out of action before the start of the PK85 Invitational, three more Ducks have gone down with injuries two games into the event. On Thanksgiving evening, backup guard and junior...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
WATCH: Dana Altman gives honest assessment of team after another tough loss
Hear from Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman after another tough loss, this time to UCONN in the opening round of the PK85. The Ducks played with just seven healthy scholarship players, three being 6-foot-11 centers and the game didn't go nearly as the Ducks hoped. How can Oregon bounce back?
Michigan State basketball defeats Oregon, 74-70: Game thread replay
No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-3) When: 12 a.m. Saturday. Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. ...
Dan Lanning gives insight into what's made Kenny Dillingham so impactful at Oregon
Earlier this week Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, a prestigious honor given out to the top assistant coach in college football each season. In his first season with the Ducks, Dillingham has directed one of the most explosive offenses in the...
New Oregon OL commit Gernorris Wilson talks about his decision to play for the Ducks
Oregon has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 11 recruiting class with Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson the latest to join the fold. A former Auburn commit, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wilson also strongly considered North Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida State and Louisville. He was in Eugene this past weekend for the Ducks victory over Utah and announced his pledge to Dan Lanning and his staff early Wednesday evening.
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Tyseer Denmark's future impact could be similar to a past Duck who came a long ways too
The Oregon Ducks went across the country to secure a Top 150 prospect in four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark in the 2024 class out of Philadelphia. Denmark's future.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
