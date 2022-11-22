No. 9 Oregon heads to rival No. 21 Oregon State for a showdown of ranked opponents in the in-state rivalry series between the Ducks and Beavers. Its the first time since the 2012 season that both Oregon and Oregon State were ranked heading into the final weekend of the regular season. To add to the drama, Oregon will go into Saturday's game knowing if they get the win against the Beavers they'll make the Pac-12's Championship Game for a fourth straight year and keep their Rose Bowl dreams alive.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO