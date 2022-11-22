ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

No. 9 Oregon heads to rival No. 21 Oregon State for a showdown of ranked opponents in the in-state rivalry series between the Ducks and Beavers. Its the first time since the 2012 season that both Oregon and Oregon State were ranked heading into the final weekend of the regular season. To add to the drama, Oregon will go into Saturday's game knowing if they get the win against the Beavers they'll make the Pac-12's Championship Game for a fourth straight year and keep their Rose Bowl dreams alive.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon gives impressive effort to hang with No. 12 Michigan State despite a mountain of injuries

With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Gernorris Wilson talks about his decision to play for the Ducks

Oregon has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 11 recruiting class with Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson the latest to join the fold. A former Auburn commit, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wilson also strongly considered North Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida State and Louisville. He was in Eugene this past weekend for the Ducks victory over Utah and announced his pledge to Dan Lanning and his staff early Wednesday evening.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy