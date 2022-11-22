Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Independence referendum: Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
The Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent, the Supreme Court has ruled. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on 19 October next year. But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so because the issue...
Rishi Sunak faces MPs’ rebellion over local housebuilding targets
About 50 MPs sign amendment to scrap mandatory local housing targets for councils
BBC
William Wragg: Tory MP will not stand at the next election
Senior Conservative MP William Wragg has announced he will not run again at the next election. Mr Wragg, vice-chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has held the Hazel Grove constituency in Greater Manchester since 2015. The 34-year-old took the seat from the Liberal Democrats and became first...
Mick Lynch says RMT no closer to calling off rail strikes as transport minister states there is ‘deal to be done’ – as it happened
Mark Harper says all parties want rail dispute to end but RMT general secretary says union will not move to end strikes until ‘reasonable offer is on the table’
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
BBC
They died suddenly - then the anti-vax trolling started
"Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest". When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn't know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. Because, as Victoria waited...
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Watchdog apologises after MPs' Christmas expenses row
Parliament's expenses watchdog has apologised for publishing advice that MPs could claim for the cost of an office Christmas party. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) faced a backlash from MPs after saying they could claim for festive get-togethers. MPs on all sides rejected the guidance, with one calling it...
Keir Starmer vows to wean business off ‘cheap labour’
Keir Starmer will say that UK businesses must wean themselves off “cheap labour” and that a low-pay model for growth is no longer working for the British people. The Labour leader is expected to say to the Confederation of British Industry conference that his party will be “pragmatic” about the shortage of workers and not ignore the need for skilled migrants – but stressed that any changes “will come with new conditions for business”.
Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war
KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — met after fault lines appeared in the regional bloc over Hungary’s approach to the war in Ukraine, which its V4 partners have perceived as overly conciliatory toward Russia. While acknowledging significant differences of opinion on how to assist Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion, the leaders said shared interests like energy security, illegal immigration and border protection formed a basis for future V4 cooperation. At a news conference following the meeting in Kosice, Slovakia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that while he agreed with his counterparts that Russia must not be allowed to represent a threat to European security, he will c ontinue to block a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with an aid package worth 18 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in 2023.
BBC
Wendy Morton: I’ll never forget chaotic vote that sank Liz Truss
Former chief whip Wendy Morton handed in her resignation to Liz Truss after a chaotic vote that eventually led to the then-PM's downfall, she has revealed. Ms Truss refused to accept Ms Morton's resignation, as she battled to hold her government together. But the PM stepped down the following day,...
BBC
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
Sunak tries to pacify Brexiters but keeps door open to closer EU ties
Rishi Sunak has laid down a red line for any new attempts to improve post-Brexit trade with the EU and managed to quell a rebellion among furious Tories – but kept open the possibility of closer ties with Brussels. The prime minister dismissed suggestions the UK could pursue a...
BBC
No-fault eviction notices up 76% for renters
Thousands of tenants have been put at risk of being made homeless after a 76% jump in the number of no-fault eviction notices issued by landlords. Some 5,940 households in England were issued Section 21 eviction notices between April and June - up from 3,380 in the same period in 2021.
BBC
Scotland's future remains in the balance
For years politicians and the public have pronounced on Scotland's future, a topic where passions run high. Now the judges have had their say in the calm and careful language of the law. The issue at hand in the Supreme Court was relatively narrow. It was not whether Scotland should...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
MP bids to ban beach and beauty spot barbecues
A proposal to ban the use of disposable barbecues in beauty spots such as moorland and beaches has been introduced to the House of Commons. Conservative MP, Selaine Saxby, who proposed the idea, argued that the "right to scald a sausage anywhere" was causing "damage and destruction." The government is...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
Comments / 0